Singer 2019. Dimash and the wonderful trio of Ga Ayun, Cai Chengyu, and Ju Hongchuan. Medley of Queen's songs "Love of my life" "We will rock you", "Bohemian rhapsody", and "We are the champions". Beautiful tribute to a legend band. Amazing as always! Dimash your rock voice is awesome! Freddie would be proud 🙂 P.S. There is a voting for the best performance on the youtube channel fo the show SInger 2019. You can vote here (click on "Community") https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwnDGKPgpRsJUjuSGhATAmg/community <3 #Dimash

5 апреля 2019 г.