Аиша Каипова — мастер спорта, профессиональная спортсменка IFBB Pro League и призёр международных соревнований. Сегодня она продолжает путь к Olympia — одной из самых престижных сцен мирового бодибилдинга, одновременно развивая собственную тренерскую практику.

На прошедшем NPC Worldwide Kazakhstan каждая из её учениц вошла в тройку призёров, а Зарина Журсунова завоевала профессиональную карту IFBB Pro. За этими результатами стоит подход, в котором спортивные достижения — лишь часть работы с человеком.

— За вашими плечами немало спортивных достижений. Какую победу вы считаете самой значимой?

— Многие ожидают, что я назову медаль чемпионата мира или получение профессиональной карты. Но моя главная победа произошла задолго до этого. В 14 лет я весила более 90 килограммов, имела ожирение второй степени и столкнулась с жестокой травлей в школе. Тогда мне казалось, что это моё проклятие. Но однажды я поняла: я больше не хочу жить так, как прежде. У меня не было ни опыта, ни профессиональных наставников. Только огромное желание изменить свою жизнь. За 11 месяцев я похудела на 40 килограммов. Но самое важное произошло внутри: я впервые осознала, насколько многое зависит от моих собственных решений. В 2018 году я пришла в бодибилдинг. Этот спорт укрепил во мне дисциплину, самообладание и психологическую устойчивость. Поэтому моя самая ценная победа — не титул и не медаль. Это победа четырнадцатилетней девочки, которая однажды решила изменить свою жизнь.

— Сегодня вы продолжаете профессиональную карьеру, стремясь к Olympia. Какую роль на этом пути играет ваш тренер Александр Филиппов?

— Для меня учитель в любом деле — особенная фигура. Я убеждена, что, каких бы высот человек ни достиг, важно сохранять способность учиться и признавать ограниченность собственных знаний. Ведь уверенность в том, что мы знаем всё, ограничивает наш дальнейший рост. Александра я выбирала не только разумом, оценивая его профессионализм, но и сердцем. Для меня особенно ценны сложившееся между нами доверие и возможность продолжать профессиональный рост. Вместе мы движемся к моей главной спортивной цели — Olympia.

— Теперь вы сами выступаете в роли наставника. Что для вас значит быть тренером?

— Я прекрасно понимаю, что даже самая грамотная программа тренировок и питания не гарантирует результата. Можно идеально освоить технику упражнений и знать всё о калориях, но без дисциплины и системности далеко не продвинуться. Поэтому моя задача — не просто дать человеку инструкции, а выстроить процесс, в котором он не только совершенствует физическую форму, но и развивает дисциплину, самоорганизацию и умение преодолевать трудности. В работе я достаточно требовательна: уделяю большое внимание дисциплине, отчётности и деталям подготовки. Но именно через этот процесс мои ученицы становятся собраннее, организованнее, учатся планировать своё время и доводить начатое до конца. Эти качества помогают им далеко за пределами спорта. В этом я вижу и социальную ценность тренерства. В дальнейшем хочу развивать образовательные проекты, чтобы помогать большему числу людей не просто улучшать физическую форму, но и менять привычки, учиться заботиться о своём здоровье и осознаннее относиться к питанию. Ведь вместе с внешними изменениями нередко приходят и внутренние — уверенность в себе, дисциплина и совершенно другое отношение к собственной жизни.

— На прошедшем NPC Worldwide Kazakhstan все ваши ученицы вошли в топ-3, а Зарина Журсунова завоевала профессиональную карту IFBB Pro в категории Fit Model. Что вы почувствовали, наблюдая за их успехом?

— Огромную гордость. Я знаю, сколько труда, сомнений, дисциплины и маленьких ежедневных побед стоит за несколькими минутами на сцене. Результаты всей команды, включая профессиональную карту Зарины, — большая радость для меня как тренера. Но не менее ценно наблюдать, как вместе со спортивными достижениями меняются сами девушки: становятся увереннее, учатся справляться с трудностями и ставят перед собой всё более смелые цели. В такие моменты я испытываю невероятное внутреннее тепло. Ведь за каждой медалью стоит история человека, к которой мне посчастливилось быть причастной.

Когда-то спорт помог Аише Каиповой изменить собственную жизнь. Сегодня она продолжает путь к Olympia, одновременно помогая другим спортсменам достигать собственных вершин. И в этой истории настоящая победа не ограничивается моментом награждения — её значение остаётся с человеком далеко за пределами спортивной сцены.

More Than Victories: Aisha Kaipova on Her Journey to Olympia and the Philosophy of Coaching

Aisha Kaipova is a Master of Sport, an IFBB Pro League professional athlete and an international competition medallist. Today, she continues to pursue her ambition of reaching Olympia, one of the most prestigious stages in professional bodybuilding, while developing her own coaching practice. At the recent NPC Worldwide Kazakhstan, every one of her athletes secured a place in the top three, while Zarina Zhursunova earned her IFBB Pro League professional card. Behind these achievements lies an approach to coaching in which sporting results are only one part of a much broader commitment to personal development.

— You have achieved a great deal throughout your sporting career. Which victory do you consider the most meaningful?

— Many people expect me to mention a World Championship medal or earning my professional card. However, my greatest victory came long before any of that.

At the age of 14, I weighed over 90 kilograms, was classified as having second-degree obesity and experienced severe bullying at school. At the time, I felt as though it was a curse I would never escape. But one day, I realised that I no longer wanted to live the way I had before. I had no experience, no professional guidance and no one to show me the way. All I had was an overwhelming determination to change my life.

Over the course of eleven months, I lost 40 kilograms. Yet the most important transformation happened within me. For the first time, I truly understood how much depended on my own decisions.

I entered the world of bodybuilding in 2018. The sport helped me develop discipline, self-control and psychological resilience. That is why my most meaningful victory is neither a title nor a medal. It is the victory of a fourteen-year-old girl who made the decision to take control of her own life.

— You are still pursuing your professional career, with Olympia as your ultimate goal. What role does your coach, Alexander Filippov, play in this journey?

— I believe that having a teacher or mentor is essential in any field. No matter how far we progress or how much we achieve, we must remain willing to learn and acknowledge the limits of our own knowledge. The moment we become convinced that we already know everything, we limit our potential for further growth.

When choosing Alexander, I relied not only on reason and an assessment of his professional expertise, but also on intuition. What I value most is the trust we have built and the opportunity to continue growing as an athlete under his guidance. Together, we are working towards my greatest sporting ambition: Olympia.

— You have now taken on the role of a mentor yourself. What does being a coach mean to you?

— I understand very well that even the most carefully designed training and nutrition programme cannot guarantee results. A person may master every exercise technique and know everything about calories, but without discipline and consistency, progress will remain limited.

My responsibility, therefore, goes beyond simply giving people instructions. I want to create a process through which they not only improve their physical condition but also develop discipline, self-organisation and the ability to overcome challenges.

I am quite demanding in my coaching approach. I place considerable emphasis on discipline, regular progress reports and even the smallest details of preparation. However, it is through this process that my athletes become more focused and organised. They learn to manage their time, take responsibility for their commitments and see things through to completion.

These qualities prove valuable far beyond sport. This is where I see the broader social significance of coaching.

In the future, I would like to develop educational initiatives that allow me to reach more people and help them not only improve their physical fitness but also build healthier habits, take better care of their well-being and develop a more conscious approach to nutrition.

After all, physical transformation often brings about changes on a much deeper level: greater self-confidence, stronger discipline and an entirely different outlook on life.

— At the recent NPC Worldwide Kazakhstan, all your athletes finished in the top three, while Zarina Zhursunova earned her IFBB Pro League professional card in the Fit Model division. How did you feel watching them succeed?

— I felt immense pride. I know how much hard work, uncertainty, discipline and countless small daily victories lie behind those few minutes on stage.

Seeing the entire team’s results, including Zarina earning her professional card, was incredibly rewarding for me as a coach. But what I value just as much is witnessing the personal transformations that accompany these sporting achievements. The women become more confident, learn to navigate difficulties and begin setting increasingly ambitious goals for themselves.

Moments like these fill me with an incredible sense of warmth. Behind every medal is a person’s story, and I feel privileged to have played a part in theirs.

Sport once gave Aisha Kaipova the opportunity to transform her own life. Today, she continues her journey towards Olympia while helping others pursue their own ambitions and reach new heights. In her story, however, true victory extends far beyond the moment of receiving a medal. Its greatest significance lies in the lasting changes that remain with a person long after they have left the competition stage.