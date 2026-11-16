За пределами спортивной сцены: как Аиша Каипова развивает международный бодибилдинг в Казахстане

Международные спортивные турниры, это не только борьба за медали и профессиональные титулы. За каждым таким событием стоят сотрудничество организаторов, работа с партнёрами и возможность представить свою страну зарубежной аудитории. Для казахстанской спортсменки Аиши Каиповой бодибилдинг стал способом реализовать себя и на соревновательной сцене, и за её пределами.

В 2022 году Аиша завоевала профессиональную карту IFBB Pro League на первом NPC Worldwide Kazakhstan, став первой представительницей страны в профессиональной категории Bikini. Четыре года спустя она вернулась на турнир уже в новой роли — как действующая профессиональная спортсменка и участница команды по развитию стратегических партнёрств и медиа.

Мы поговорили с Аишей о международном бодибилдинге, сотрудничестве с американским промоутером Крисом Миннесом и о значении спорта за пределами соревновательной сцены.

— В 2022 году Казахстан впервые принял NPC Worldwide. Почему это событие стало настолько значимым?

— В каждом виде спорта есть своя вершина. В профессиональном бодибилдинге это Mr. Olympia — сцена, о которой мечтают сильнейшие атлеты мира.

Долгое время путь к профессиональной лиге IFBB Pro для казахстанских спортсменов был связан с зарубежными поездками, серьёзными финансовыми затратами и организационными сложностями. В 2022 году благодаря сотрудничеству американского промоутера Криса Миннеса, основателя Center Podium, и компании Invictus в Казахстане впервые состоялся турнир NPC Worldwide с розыгрышем профессиональных карт. Наши спортсмены получили возможность бороться за профессиональный статус на родной земле. Это стало важным шагом для отечественного бодибилдинга.

— Вы сами стали первой казахстанской Bikini IFBB Pro. Что для вас значила эта победа и какую роль сегодня играет Invictus Pro Team?

— К тому моменту я уже имела международный опыт и профессиональный статус в европейской лиге. Но получение карты IFBB Pro League было для меня новой целью, ведь именно она открывает путь к квалификации на Olympia. Символично, что мой первый турнир NPC совпал с первым турниром этой федерации в Казахстане. Для меня большая честь быть обладательницей этого статуса, и я искренне благодарна за возможность внести свой вклад в развитие казахстанского бодибилдинга. Эта победа стала ещё одним важным шагом на пути к Olympia.

Продолжая поддерживать развитие профессионального бодибилдинга в Казахстане, в 2024 году компания Invictus создала Invictus Pro Team — команду, объединившую четырёх казахстанских атлетов со статусом IFBB Pro из разных соревновательных категорий: Дарына Ширбаева (Classic Physique), Елдоса Козыбаева (Men’s Physique), Зульфию Битиеву (Figure) и меня (Bikini Fitness).

— Для меня бодибилдинг — гораздо больше, чем тренировки и питание. Это школа дисциплины, самообладания и внутренней устойчивости. И я убеждена, что именно эти качества мы, как спортсмены, способны передавать обществу через собственный пример.

— В этом году вы вернулись на NPC Worldwide Kazakhstan уже в новой роли. Как возникло сотрудничество с Крисом Миннесом?

— Моё знакомство с проектами Криса началось в 2022 году, когда вместе с профессиональной картой я получила поездку в США и возможность выступить на Legion Sports Fest — одном из крупнейших турниров Center Podium. За годы карьеры я выступала в разных странах Европы, Азии и Америки, знакомилась с различными подходами к организации соревнований. Но Legion Sports Fest особенно впечатлил меня своим масштабом, атмосферой и уровнем проведения. В следующем году я вновь выступила на профессиональной сцене США. В 2026 году мы с Крисом возобновили общение и поняли, что разделяем общие взгляды на развитие бодибилдинга в Казахстане. Так началось наше сотрудничество в области стратегических партнёрств и медиа. Мой спортивный и медийный опыт, а также знание иностранных языков пригодились мне и в новой роли — интервьюера международного турнира. Мне хотелось не просто задавать вопросы, а раскрывать личности атлетов, показывать людей за их достижениями и знакомить иностранных гостей с казахстанским гостеприимством.

— За четыре года NPC Worldwide Kazakhstan заметно вырос. Каким вы видите его дальнейшее развитие?

— Сегодня в Казахстане проходят не только турниры NPC Worldwide с розыгрышем профессиональных карт, но и соревнования IFBB Pro League. В этом году мы объединили атлетов более чем из двадцати стран. Растёт интерес со стороны партнёров, спонсоров и средств массовой информации, благодаря которым наш спорт получает всё больше внимания. Но я вижу в подобных проектах гораздо более широкие возможности. Популяризация бодибилдинга способствует развитию культуры здоровья, осознанного отношения к питанию и физической активности. И для этого совершенно необязательно становиться профессиональным атлетом. Не менее важна экономическая составляющая: международные турниры привлекают зарубежных гостей, стимулируют развитие местного бизнеса и спортивного туризма, открывают возможности для инвестиций и укрепления международных связей.

Аиша Каипова говорит, ей хочется чтобы Казахстан становился не только родиной сильных спортсменов, но и одним из центров международного спортивного сообщества. И по ее мнению наша страна еще только в начале этого пути.

Сейчас Аиши Каиповой этот путь продолжается как на профессиональной сцене, где её главной целью остаётся Olympia, так и за её пределами — в международных проектах, открывающих новые возможности для казахстанского бодибилдинга.

Beyond the Competition Stage: How Aisha Kaipova Is Shaping the Future of International Bodybuilding in Kazakhstan

International sporting events are about much more than medals and professional titles. Behind every competition lies a network of collaboration, partnerships and opportunities to introduce a country to a global audience. For Kazakhstani athlete Aisha Kaipova, bodybuilding has become a way to make her mark both on the competitive stage and beyond it.

In 2022, Aisha earned her IFBB Pro League professional card at the inaugural NPC Worldwide Kazakhstan, becoming the first athlete from Kazakhstan to achieve professional status in the Bikini division. Four years later, she returned to the same event in a different capacity: as an active professional athlete and a member of the team responsible for developing strategic partnerships and media relations.

We spoke with Aisha about the international bodybuilding industry, her collaboration with American promoter Chris Minnes, and the broader role sport can play beyond competitive achievement.

— In 2022, Kazakhstan hosted NPC Worldwide for the first time. Why was this event so significant?

— Every sport has its own pinnacle. In professional bodybuilding, that pinnacle is Mr. Olympia — a stage that represents the ultimate dream for the world’s top athletes.

For many years, the path to obtaining an IFBB Pro League professional card was particularly challenging for athletes from Kazakhstan. It often involved travelling abroad, considerable financial expenses and various organisational difficulties. In 2022, thanks to the collaboration between American promoter Chris Minnes, founder of Center Podium, and Invictus, Kazakhstan hosted its first NPC Worldwide competition, offering athletes the opportunity to earn professional cards.

For the first time, our athletes could compete for professional status on home soil. It marked an important milestone in the development of bodybuilding in Kazakhstan.

— You became the first Kazakhstani athlete to earn an IFBB Pro League card in the Bikini division. What did this achievement mean to you, and what role does Invictus Pro Team play today?

— By that point, I had already gained international competitive experience and held professional status in the European league. However, earning an IFBB Pro League card was a new personal goal, as it provides a pathway towards qualifying for Olympia. It was particularly meaningful that my first NPC competition coincided with the federation’s debut in Kazakhstan.

I am truly honoured to hold this status and sincerely grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the development of bodybuilding in my country. This achievement became another important step towards my ultimate goal of competing at Olympia.

As part of its continued commitment to professional bodybuilding in Kazakhstan, Invictus established the Invictus Pro Team in 2024. The team brought together four Kazakhstani IFBB Pro athletes representing different competitive divisions: Daryna Shirbayeva (Classic Physique), Yeldos Kozybayev (Men’s Physique), Zulfiya Bitiyeva (Figure), and myself (Bikini Fitness).

For me, bodybuilding has always been about much more than training and nutrition. It is a school of discipline, self-control and inner resilience. I believe that, as athletes, we have an opportunity to share these qualities with society through our own example.

— This year, you returned to NPC Worldwide Kazakhstan in a new role. How did your collaboration with Chris Minnes come about?

— My introduction to Chris’s projects began in 2022, when earning my professional card also came with a trip to the United States and an opportunity to compete at Legion Sports Fest, one of Center Podium’s largest events.

Throughout my career, I have competed in various countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas, gaining exposure to different approaches to organising sporting events. However, Legion Sports Fest particularly impressed me with its scale, atmosphere and overall standard of organisation.

The following year, I returned to compete on the professional stage in the United States. In 2026, Chris and I reconnected and realised that we shared a similar vision for the future of bodybuilding in Kazakhstan. This marked the beginning of our collaboration in strategic partnerships and media.

My athletic and media experience, together with my knowledge of foreign languages, also proved valuable in this new role as an interviewer at an international competition. I wanted to do more than simply ask questions. My aim was to bring out the personalities behind the achievements, tell the athletes’ stories and introduce our international guests to the warmth and hospitality of Kazakhstan.

— NPC Worldwide Kazakhstan has grown considerably over the past four years. How do you see its future development?

— Today, Kazakhstan hosts not only NPC Worldwide competitions offering professional cards, but also IFBB Pro League events. This year, we brought together athletes from more than twenty countries. Interest from partners, sponsors and media organisations continues to grow, helping our sport reach an increasingly wider audience.

However, I believe that projects like these offer opportunities far beyond the competition itself. Promoting bodybuilding can contribute to a broader culture of health, encouraging people to approach nutrition and physical activity more consciously. You do not have to become a professional athlete to benefit from this culture.

The economic impact is equally important. International competitions attract visitors from abroad, support local businesses, stimulate sports tourism, create opportunities for investment and help strengthen international connections.

Aisha Kaipova says she hopes to see Kazakhstan become not only a country known for producing outstanding athletes, but also an important hub within the international sporting community. In her view, the country is only at the beginning of this journey.

For Aisha, that journey continues both on the professional stage, where qualifying for Olympia remains her primary ambition, and beyond it, through international projects that are creating new opportunities for the development of bodybuilding in Kazakhstan.